Jack Hermansson feels he will eventually face Chris Weidman in the future

Jack Hermansson

UFC's Middleweight sensation Jack Hermansson was set for a clash against Chris Weidman in the main event on UFC Fight Night 174 which was scheduled for the 3rd of May but had to be called off due to the UFC being temporarily shut down.

Despite Weidman accepting every single fight that has been offered to him in recent weeks, Jack Hermansson believes that he will eventually collide against the former UFC Middleweight Champion once he sorts out his travel visa issues.

Jack Hermansson believes the UFC wants to re-book him against Chris Weidman

While speaking to MMA Fighting's Eurobash podcast, Jack Hermansson claimed that despite all the UFC events being postponed, Dana White and his promotion want to re-book a fight between 'The Joker' and the former UFC Middleweight Champion.

Jack Hermansson added that the UFC is currently working on getting him a new visa and as soon as his travel issues are sorted, then the promotion is likely to once again book him and the 'All American' in a fight because Hermansson is the match-up they want. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“Right now, I’m not sure they will be able to get me a new visa, they are working on it and as soon as things are sorted, and the UFC thinks they can make it happen, so I’m sure they will. I am the matchup that they want, but at the same time they’re trying to get reserves. That was the situation when we were supposed to fight as well. They had a couple of reserves in case I couldn’t make it inside the States, but then they postponed the whole thing anyway,” -Jack Hermansson told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast.

The UFC is currently set for their grand return on the 9th of May with the stacked UFC 249 card and the promotion is looking to run four consecutive events in a row. Jack Hermansson could very well feature in any of the fight cards which are on schedule for the month of May.