"I'm excited to share my knowledge to the future of the sport" - Jackie Buntan to teach at WBC Muay Thai camp

Jackie Buntan is a rising star in Muay Thai, and she's all for promoting the sport in any way that she can.

WBC Muaythai USA announced on its Instagram page that it will hold the first-ever Youth Muay Thai Summer Camp Experience in San Diego from May 28-30. Buntan shared the news on her Instagram stories and confirmed her part in the event as well.

On Instagram, Jackie Buntan posted:

“I’m excited to share my knowledge to the future of the sport! @wbcmuaythaiusa”

According to the organization, summer camps typically feature sports like basketball, baseball, gymnastics, and more. However, they felt that it was about time to make a camp for Muay Thai to get the next generation excited about the sport. In its post, WBC Muaythai USA shared the goal of the camp:

“This event will not only provide education, but opportunities for kids to bond with other kids in the US, but also to be an opportunity for the WBC MT to scout talent for the upcoming @wbcmuaythaiyouthgames in Alberta, Calgary Canada in August as well as for future events!”

Jackie Buntan aims to be a world champion before she teaches in camp

There’s no better way to get kids excited than to have an instructor carrying a massive world title with her. Jackie Buntan will aim to be the owner of one by the time she teaches the kids in camp at the end of May.

Buntan will take on teenage sensation Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in the co-main event of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on Friday, April 22.

The Filipino-American has collected three impressive wins in the circle and hopes to continue her streak and claim a world title in the process.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Sundell only has one match in her ONE Championship career, but she didn’t need the full three rounds to win it. The Thailand-based Swedish striker now has 32 wins under her belt and will lean on her experience as she fights for the first world title of her young career.

