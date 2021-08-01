Jake Paul claims that A.J. McKee would 'kill' featherweight Conor McGregor

Internet sensation Jake Paul has taken another dig at Conor McGregor on social media. 'The Problem Child' put out a tweet where he said that newly crowned Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee would kill the featherweight version of the Irishman.

AJ McKee would kill 2015 McGregor — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 1, 2021

"AJ McKee would kill 2015 McGregor." Jake Paul said.

Using the '2015 McGregor' phrase, Paul is referring to the Irishman's amazing run in the 145-pound division of the UFC that culminated in him winning the featherweight title by knocking out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds.

This is not the first time Paul has slammed 'The Notorious'. The 24-year-old has called out 'Mystic Mac' multiple times for a fight.

'The Problem Child' recently even got himself a custom-made 'Sleepy McGregor' chain worth $100,000. THe chain has the Irishman resting with his hand behind his head, similar to his posture after suffering a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Paul later gifted the chain, along with a handwritten note, to Dustin Poirier on the occasion of 'The Diamond' winning his trilogy fight with McGregor at UFC 264.

Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼



It’s on the way @DustinPoirier 💎 pic.twitter.com/De4i6aVGQd — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 15, 2021

"Dear Dustin, congrats for your much earned victory. I love what you are doing with your Good Fight Foundation. You deserve this chain more than me! Good always beats evil! Keep winning! P.S. Tell Jolie I said Hi - she's a badass!" Jake Paul wrote in the note.

A.J. McKee defeats Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire to become the new Bellator 145-pound champ

At Bellator 263, A.J. McKee was crowned the new Bellator featherweight champion as he defeated Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire via technical submission in the opening round of the fight.

'Mercenary' landed a clean head kick on 'Pitbull' and followed with a flurry of punches that dropped 34-year-old to the ground.

But McKee made the mistake of celebrating too early, giving Freire a chance to get back on his feet. However the 26-year-old managed to snatch back the momentum by putting the Brazilian fighter in a standing guillotine choke and getting a submission win. With the impressive win, 'Mercenary' extended his record to an impressive 18-0.

Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on August 29

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, meanwhile, will take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match on August 29.

The fight will consist of eight rounds and the weighing limit for both fighters will be 190 pounds.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland has been selected as the venue for the event.

Edited by aditya.rangarajan