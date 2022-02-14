Jake Paul to give away $10k and signed merchandise to fans since he is "drunk and happy"

Jake Paul is set to donate money to his fans and give them signed gear after indulging in a few adult beverages during Super Bowl LVI.

The Los Angeles Rams came from behind to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 and claim their second Super Bowl championship. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named MVP.

Following a series of live tweets during the big game, 'The Problem Child' promised a giveaway to anyone who followed the Most Valuable Promotions page and retweeted his original tweet in an attempt to increase his engagement.

"F**k it… since I’m drunk and happy… follow @mostvpromotions and retweet this and we will pick one of you on Friday to get $10,000, and some MVP gear & signed gloves from me. I’m literally giving away so much money today. Follow @MostVpromotions and retweet this to win," wrote Paul.

I’m literally giving away so much money today. Follow Fuck it… since I’m drunk and happy… follow @mostvpromotions and retweet this and we will pick one of you on Friday to get $10,000, and some MVP gear & signed gloves from me.I’m literally giving away so much money today. Follow @MostVpromotions and retweet this to win. Fuck it… since I’m drunk and happy… follow @mostvpromotions and retweet this and we will pick one of you on Friday to get $10,000, and some MVP gear & signed gloves from me. I’m literally giving away so much money today. Follow @MostVpromotions and retweet this to win.

Tyson Fury believes Jake Paul needs to fight Tommy Fury to do over 1 million pay-per-view buys

Tommy Fury was forced to pull out of the Jake Paul fight with a broken rib and bacterial chest infection. Paul ended up having a rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021.

Even though 'The Problem Child' came away with an impressive KO victory, he was subjected to ridicule after the fight only drew 65,000 buys on traditional pay-per-view. Paul himself earned $2 million for his performance.

Tyson Fury believes the YouTube star needs to fight Tommy Fury to redeem himself at the box office. During an interview with Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"It's quite clear to see now that Jake Paul needs Tommy Fury. Because Paul did 60,000 buys against his last opponent, which is pathetic. If he'd have fought Tommy, it would've been in the millions. We know who needs who."

Jake Paul has called out several big stars in MMA, including Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. He's even gotten into a public war of words with Dana White. However, none of these fights will likely come to fruition while the likes of Masvidal and Diaz remain under contract with the UFC.

