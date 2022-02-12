"We know who needs who" - Tyson Fury says Jake Paul needs to fight Tommy Fury to do million PPV buys

Tyson Fury is certain Jake Paul needs Tommy Fury to make big money and not the other way around.

'The Gypsy King' shared his take on the cancelled fight between his younger brother Tommy and 'The Problem Child'. The YouTube star wound up fighting former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He reportedly earned around $2 million for the fight.

Fury has criticized Paul for not securing a great pay-per-view buyrate for the fight. Tyson claimed that the fight only made about 60,000 buys and that "it would've been in the millions" had he fought Tommy. In a recent interview with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, Tyson Fury stated:

"It's quite clear to see now that Jake Paul needs Tommy Fury. Because Jake Paul did 60,000 buys against his last opponent, which is pathetic. If he'd have fought Tommy, it would've been in the millions. We know who needs who."

Paul vs. Fury was touted as one of the most interesting fights of 2021. It was supposed to happen in December. However, the former Love Island star was forced to pull out of the fight due to a broken rib and bacterial chest infection.

Tommy Fury is keen on facing Jake Paul this year

Despite being prompted to withdraw, Tommy Fury insists he has unfinished business with Paul. 'TNT' has recently begun training again. He appears determined to make an epic return with 'The Problem Child' topping his target list.

However, Paul claims he is no longer interested in taking on Tommy. Instead, he would rather fight Tyson Fury or even his father John Fury. In an interview with The Volume Sports in January, he said:

“[Tommy] He wants the payday. But I said it before, I don’t wanna take the fight with him, he doesn’t deserve it. I’d rather fight Tyson Fury. I’ll fight his brother or his dad before I’ll fight Tommy.”

