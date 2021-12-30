How many PPV buys did Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 sell?

To the surprise of many, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's recent boxing rematch reportedly sold lower than 65,000 pay-per-view buys.

Paul was initially scheduled to fight Tommy Fury. However, 'TNT' pulled out with only weeks to go, resulting in Woodley stepping in on short notice.

The first fight between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul was billed as the YouTuber-turned-boxer's "toughest test to date" and in many ways it was. At one point, Woodley landed a huge overhand right that had 'The Problem Child' reeling.

However, aside from that one big highlight, Woodley's output was low and Jake Paul fought his way to a split decision victory.

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

The outcome clearly didn't enthrall fans all that much, as not many appeared to come back for their second clash. DAZN Boxing journalist Steven Muehlhausen recently reported:

"Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November's #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown."

Who will Jake Paul box next?

The fact that the event sold so low may well have damaged Jake Paul's ability to pick and choose his next opponent. Jorge Masvidal, who initially appeared interested in a bout with Jake Paul if the money was right, now seems firmly against the idea.

'Gamebred' posted the following to his Twitter:

"B**** boy can’t afford the big boys Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary."

Jake Paul's best option may be to rebook the fight with Tommy Fury next. There is already a pre-establishment rivalry between the two sides and Fury has already stated that he is still interested in the fight once he is fully recovered.

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley - Weigh In

