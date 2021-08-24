Jake Paul Hit List: How likely are his potential fights with Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez, and more?

Social media star Jake Paul is currently one of the most divisive figures in combat sports, and right now he seems happy to stir the pot with both MMA fighters and with boxers.

Jake Paul is scheduled to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match this weekend, but he already has a ‘hit list’ of his future opponents in mind.

The list consists of Woodley, plus a further nine other potential opponents, ranging from UFC fighters to professional boxers and beyond.

So will Jake Paul actually get his wish and fight any of these opponents? Or is the YouTube star dreaming when it comes to some of these potential fights?

With this in mind, here is a look at each fighter on Jake Paul’s ‘hit list’ – and whether or not the YouTube star really has a chance of fighting them.

#8. Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul

Canelo Alvarez is highly unlikely to be willing to fight Jake Paul

The biggest name on Jake Paul’s list from the world of boxing is undoubtedly Canelo Alvarez. Not only is the Mexican currently ranked as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world by the majority of fans, but he’s also the holder of the WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles.

Canelo has lost just once in his 16-year professional career – to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 – and since ‘Money’ has retired, the Mexican has largely taken his position as boxing’s biggest drawing fighter.

A potential fight between Jake Paul and Alvarez would undoubtedly draw a tremendous amount of money on pay-per-view, but will it ever happen? To be honest, it’s doubtful.

Canelo hasn’t really spoken out against Paul despite the YouTuber calling him out on numerous occasions, but he did hint at his opinions in an interview following Paul’s win over Ben Askren.

Alvarez stated his concerns over the growing trend for ‘celebrity’ boxing matches, and labelled Mayweather’s fight with Logan Paul as “stupid.”

Canelo Alvarez Says Jake & Logan Paul Are Disrespecting Boxing, Come Spar with Me

Add in the fact that Canelo seems fully focused on building a true legacy against other top boxers, and it seems that this potential fight is highly unlikely to ever happen.

#7. Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul

Could the UFC allow Conor McGregor to fight Jake Paul in an attempt to get his career back on track?

A fight between Jake Paul and the UFC’s biggest star Conor McGregor was first spoken of in late 2020 when ‘The Problem Child’ began to call out the Irishman with some seriously insulting material.

At the time, however, a fight between the two – either in the boxing ring or the octagon – seemed highly unlikely. UFC President Dana White has stated his disdain for Paul on numerous occasions and of course, McGregor is under a lengthy contract with the promotion.

But since then, McGregor has lost twice in the UFC to Dustin Poirier, and his MMA career seems thoroughly on the rocks. ‘The Notorious’ megastar needs an opponent he can beat, and quickly – so could Paul be that man?

Stranger things have happened. The fight won’t be in the UFC, that’s for sure, but the promotion did let McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, and a McGregor/Paul bout would draw an insane amount of money – with the UFC naturally taking a huge cut.

Right now this fight seems doubtful, but if Paul defeats Woodley this weekend, it might just be possible.

