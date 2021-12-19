Jake Paul promises Dana White that he would "embarrass" Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Kamaru Usman 

Jake Paul sent a chilling message to Dana White following his stunning knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in their rematch on December 18. After violently finishing Woodley in the sixth round with a devastating right hand, Paul claimed he'd lay waste to the biggest stars in the UFC right now.

In the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul said he wanted to fight Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor down the line. 'The Problem Child' promised to "embarrass" them in potential clashes, asking the UFC president to allow them to fight him outside the UFC:

"I just knocked out a UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get [Nate] Diaz, please let me get [Jorge] Masvidal, please let me get [Conor] McGregor because I'm going to embarrass them too. I promise you that Dana, I promise you that."

"Everyone knows about Dana's coke issue" - Jake Paul jibes at Dana White's alleged cocaine usage

Jake Paul and Dana White have often made public their dislike for one another. Paul recently jibed at the UFC president for his alleged use of cocaine.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Paul explained why he dressed up as White this Halloween. He said he wanted to highlight the UFC supremo's "coke issue" which "everyone knows about".

Paul also claimed he's the only person capable of successfully getting under White's skin:

"He's this old guy that is clearly a control freak and I'm the only one who can get under his skin... Yeah with the coke smeared across my face and the coke bag with 'UFC - Unlimited Free Cocaine' because everyone knows about Dana's coke issue and all the hookers and s**t. I'm just a young kid having fun. Dana has the audience that I want, so he doesn't realize that he's just playing into my game."

Jake Paul remains undefeated as a pro-boxer, extending his record to 5-0 following the win over Tyron Woodley. He has finished four out of five fights and has also knocked out every single opponent he's faced to date. Although Jake Paul is yet to fight a professional boxer, it's clear that he can hold his own in the world of combat sports.

