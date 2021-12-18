Jake Paul's teammate Anthony Taylor accuses Nate Diaz of 'jumping him' at Bellator event

Jake Paul's teammate, Anthony Taylor, described the altercation he had with Nate Diaz backstage after beating Chris Avila at Bellator 238.

'Pretty boy' put it all out there during an interview with Mike Heck from MMA Fighting. The Bellator lightweight explained that the Stockton native was enraged by Taylor's showboating after he beat Diaz's teammate via unanimous decision.

Taylor revealed details of the confrontation ahead of his rematch (this time a boxing bout) with Avila on December 18. The fight will be on the preliminary card of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley PPV.

Taylor explained:

"Long story short, pretty much I beat Chris Avila. I start showboating in the back room. Nate overheard it, he got mad, threw a water bottle and said, 'We are going to jump you and beat your ass.' Excuse my language... Nate ran up on me, he swung at me. He missed. I swung at him... I missed. Bellator staff had to break it up."

Chris Avila has been in Nate Diaz's close-knit circle of friends since the start of his MMA career. Both fighters train with the Cesar Gracie fighting team and currently reside in Stockton, California.

"I'm sure there will be some s**t talking" - Jake Paul weighs in on Nate Diaz potentially attending his fight

While Jake Paul's full focus is on Tyron Woodley for his upcoming fight, he believes crossing paths with Nate Diaz will spark some fireworks.

Diaz is rumored to attend the fight between Paul and Woodley. 'The Problem Child' asserted that he would have some words for Diaz if they were to see each other during the event.

The YouTube sensation shared this sentiment during an interview posted to The Mac Life’s YouTube channel:

"I have not seen Nate, I don't know where he's at. But I'm sure there will be some s*** talking once we cross paths, for sure."

A fight between the two stars is a possibility, as Jake Paul's coach has teased before. However, Nate Diaz has just had his UFC contract extended and there is also a possibility of him fighting Dustin Poirier.

Watch the full clip of Jake Paul on The Mac Life below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak