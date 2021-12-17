Jake Paul's coach says Nate Diaz "could be" next in line for 'The Problem Child' after Tyron Woodley rematch

Jake Paul's coach, BJ Flores, recently confirmed that Nate Diaz could be his student's next opponent.

During an interview with 'The Schmo', Flores revealed that Diaz is definitely in the running to be Paul's next challenger. According to the former professional boxer:

"He could be [the next opponent for Jake Paul]. I respect Nate [Diaz]. I think he's an outstanding MMA fighter. In the UFC, I was a big fan of his. But this is boxing, so it's different. But if he wants to come over after we handle business with Tyron [Woodley] this Saturday, you know that could be something to look at. So it's definitely an exciting fight – a fight that would get the fans excited."

Paul himself also reiterated his interest in fighting the UFC superstar. 'The Problem Child' added that Diaz's camp being present during his press conference could be a sign of things to come, claiming "there's a strategy" behind every move he makes.

However, Diaz still has one fight left on his current UFC contract. The Stockton native was recently engaged in a Twitter feud with Dustin Poirier, but there hasn't been any developments regarding a potential fight between the two.

Watch BJ Flores talk about a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz matchup:

Jake Paul teases fight with Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor

Jake Paul is gearing up for a rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday. It will be the first rematch of Paul's budding career, while Woodley is currently undefeated in rematches.

However, 'The Problem Child' doesn't seem to be too concerned. The YouTuber has admitted that he's looking past Woodley and is already eyeing future matchups with the likes of UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. During the open workouts, Paul stated:

"That’s a massive fight [Paul vs. Diaz], and I think the people need to see that one. I’ve got to get through Tyron, maybe Tommy [Fury]. Who knows? Maybe Nate Diaz, maybe Conor McGregor. The road path is massive right now."

Also Read Article Continues below

Paul was originally scheduled to fight up-and-coming British star Tommy Fury, who pulled out weeks before the event, citing several injuries. Fortunately, Woodley agreed to step in on short notice to keep the event from falling apart.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim