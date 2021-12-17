"Everything we do, there's a strategy behind it" - Jake Paul claims 'there's a reason' why Nate Diaz's team attended his press conference

Jake Paul claims he's looking past his next opponent, Tyron Woodley, and is eyeing a potential bout against Nate Diaz.

Paul, who will square off in a rematch against Woodley this weekend, is apparently very confident in his ability. So much so that he has admitted to looking past the former UFC champion and is already hinting at a future fight with Diaz.

During an interview, The Schmo told Paul he shouldn't underestimate Woodley, even though he had already beaten him before. At that point, Paul interjected, saying:

"I am looking past Tyron [Woodley]. I hate when fighters say, 'Oh, I'm not looking past my opponent. I have to go and get the job done.' Like, 'why? I know I'm going to f***ing win. Why do you train? Why are you in the gym? Do you not think you're going to win? Then you shouldn't be a f***ing fighter."

"So I'm looking past him and I'm going to have a great 2022. We'll see what's in store, but yeah, there's a reason Nate Diaz's team is here. Everything we do has a strategy behind it."

Check out Jake Paul's interview with The Schmo below:

Paul was originally gearing up for a showdown against fellow up-and-coming boxer Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. However, the bout was scrapped after Fury pulled out, citing a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

Jake Paul eyeing a fight with Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has confirmed that he's targeting a matchup against UFC superstar Nate Diaz. During Wednesday's open workouts, Paul told media members:

"Look, there’s a lot of s*** talk going back and forth, and I would love to make that fight happen, if it’s even possible. I know he’s with the UFC, so whatever happens will happen."

"But that’s a massive fight, and I think the people need to see that one. I’ve got to get through Tyron, maybe Tommy [Fury]. Who knows? Maybe Nate Diaz, maybe Conor McGregor. The road path is massive right now."

Check out Jake Paul's open workout below:

This isn't the first time 'The Problem Child' has expressed his desire to get in the ring with Nate Diaz. Diaz has previously stated that he's also open to fighting Paul. However, the Stockton native still has one fight left on his current UFC contract.

