Jake Paul's non-profit foundation has partnered with the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to renovate a host of gyms in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Boxing Bullies, founded by Jake Paul in 2021, was set up to help combat bullying and cyber bullying through sport. The foundation, working alongside the WBO, identified a host of locations in need of work, including gyms in places such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Puerto Rico.

Paul and boxing star Amanda Serrano are both due to attend an amateur boxing event at one of the refurbished facilities on the Caribbean island on April 22. The show will feature local boxing organizations, as well as welcome home Serrano, who's one of Puerto Rico's most decorated athletes.

Check out Jake Paul's initial reaction to one of the refurbished facilities below:

Speaking about the work of Boxing Bullies and the WBO, Paul was extremely proud of what they have accomplished so far. He said:

"I am so proud of the work we've been doing with Boxing Bullies. Our work is making a real difference in communities all across the country and this partnership with the WBO is going to take our impact to the next level."

Check out Paul discussing the non-profit foundation here:

Former boxing champion believes Jake Paul versus Nate Diaz could break "3 million" PPV buys

Earlier this month, it was announced that Jake Paul would be returning to the boxing ring once again to face yet another UFC legend. This time, the 26-year-old will lock horns with fan-favorite Nate Diaz.

The bout is set to take place on August 5 in Dallas, Texas and sees Paul make his first walk to the squared circle following his split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February.

For Diaz, it will be his first outing in a boxing ring and his first taste of fighting since his UFC 279 victory over Tony Ferguson in September 2022.

Oscar De La Hoya discussed the upcoming bout during an interview with Inside Fighting. According to the Golden Boy Promotions founder, Paul versus Diaz has the potential to be one of the biggest fights of the year. He said:

"I think it could be a superfight with Nate and Jake. You know, both guys know how to fight, they can fight. Nate's a real fighter, he knows boxing, and Jake Paul is doing his thing... I think it could be a two-point-five, three million pay-per-views, absolutely."

Catch Oscar De La Hoya's comments here:

Poll : 0 votes