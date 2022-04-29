Jake Paul targets Kamaru Usman on social media, rips UFC champion for Canelo Alvarez call out

Jake Paul went after Kamaru Usman after the UFC welterweight champion accused Saul Canelo Alvarez of ducking him.

In one of Usman's latest callouts, he criticized the entire sport of boxing for its matchmaking. On Twitter, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' wrote:

"Our fans know who the best is because “The best fight The best” not run & hide and fight nobody’s with those plastic belts & call themselves “super champion”. Keep quiet next time & if you need lessons on how to save that dying sport let me know I’ve got Dana on speed dial."

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 Our fans know who the best is because "The best fight The best" not run & hide and fight nobody's with those plastic belts & call themselves "super champion". Keep quiet next time & if you need lessons on how to save that dying sport let me know I've got Dana on speed dial

The UFC fighter's comments appear to have caught the attention of one Jake Paul, who pointed out that Usman was merely trying to get under Canelo's skin to coerce him into a fight. 'The Problem Child' responded by saying:

"Kamaru Usman: "boxing is dying" Also Kamaru Usman: "pls Canelo fight me for a payday"

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Jake Paul @jakepaul

Kamaru Usman: "boxing is dying"Also Kamaru Usman: "pls Canelo fight me for a payday"

It was a curious point to make, especially coming from Paul, who employs similar tactics to rile up his targets. The YouTube star, of course, is one of the most prominent trash talkers in combat sports, known for trolling UFC fighters and the entire MMA community.

Usman has been lobbying for the Canelo Alvarez fight for quite some time now. The top pound-for-pound octagon warrior recently got Alvarez to respond, although he didn't exactly get the reply he was hoping for.

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo 🏻 You calling me out right ? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it's not your turn yet I have a legacy to make

Jake Paul agrees with Kamaru Usman's manager regarding Canelo Alvaresz

Paul may personally dislike Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz, but that didn't stop him from agreeing with the agent's assessment of Canelo Alvarez.

The former Disney teen star is on the same page as Abdelaziz with regards to Canelo's choice of opponents. During an interview with Fight Hub TV, 'The Problem Child' said:

“I think Usman’s manager is right in a sense. Even though he’s a rat, we all know he’s a little scumbag criminal, liar, got kicked out of a country — so I think his manager’s a piece of shit, don’t get me wrong — but I think he’s right in the sense that Canelo is ducking a lot of people. You know, fight Benavidez, fight Charlo, why aren’t those fights happening? And, you know, he’s not fighting any really big names. These guys are relatively unheard of."

