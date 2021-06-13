Jake Paul vows to knock Nate Diaz out after he beats Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul vowed to do to Nate Diaz what Leon Edwards couldn't at UFC 263.

The sensational YouTube star said he would knock Nate Diaz out after his highly-anticipated boxing match with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Moments after Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards went the distance; Jake Paul jumped on Twitter to say:

"I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley."

Jake Paul will try to elevate his boxing superstardom to new heights as he's set to take on the toughest test of his career in the form of Tyron Woodley. The ballyhooed boxing match will go down on August 28 at the Fifth Street Gym in Miami, Florida.

The YouTuber rose to combat sports prominence after knocking out retired NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his most recent fight. Since then, Jake Paul has called out several UFC stars, including Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul eyeing Nate Diaz fight

This isn't the first time Jake Paul has expressed his desire to fight the beloved octagon bad-boy. After making quick work of Askren, 'The Problem Child' revealed future plans to try and pursue a matchup with Nate Diaz.

"I think Nate Diaz. I think people will immediately write me off. Like even someone watching this interview right now, is like, 'Oh, this kid's like crazy. Nate Diaz is such a dog, he's gonna kill Jake. He's out of his mind, blah, blah, blah..." But they're gonna tune in and watch, right? And it's two massive names and it'll be a massive pay-per-view, and then, when they see me obliterate him, their jaws are gonna be dropped."

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz said he's open to the possibility of facing the YouTube star in the squared circle. In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the Stockton native said:

"Not at the moment, no. But at some point, for sure."

UFC 263: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz fight recap

Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards made UFC history by competing in the first five-round non-title fight outside the main event. The pair of combatants delivered one of the most memorable closing moments of the night when Nate Diaz almost pulled off an epic comeback in the dying seconds.

However, Nate Diaz's late rally came a little too late as the British fighter ultimately secured a unanimous decision victory. Leon Edwards extended his winning streak to nine, his no-contest with Belal Muhammad aside. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz has dropped to 0-2 in his last two fights.

