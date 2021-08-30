Jake Paul wearing shorts with LED screens on them for his fight against Tyron Woodley

Internet sensation Jake Paul had an interesting choice of apparel for his fight against Tyron Woodley on August 29. 'The Problem Child' sported trunks with LED screens for the eight-round professional boxing match.

Take a look at a picture of Jake Paul wearing the unique trunks while doing an interview backstage:

Jake Paul has LED screens on his unique trunks for the Tyron Woodley fight… pic.twitter.com/ubX9G7L8Kd — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul will compete in his fourth professional boxing bout on August 29. The 24-year-old will take on former UFC welterweight champion Woodley at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The contract for this fight includes a clause that allows Jake Paul to get a rematch if he loses against 'The Chosen One.'

The two fighters also agreed to a bet; the loser will get the winner's name tattooed on him, preceded by the words, "I Love."

At the pre-fight press conference, Woodley shared his thoughts on the unusual bet.

"There was never a bet. It was just him saying, 'I worship Tyron. He's a legend. I played him on the video game in career mode and I wanted to get his name tatooed on me.' That's all I heard, I didn't hear a bet because there's no way you f*****g beat me on Sunday."

Jake Paul talks about the possibility of a fight with Tommy Fury

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul shared his thoughts on a potential boxing match with Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy.

"Huge possibility. We have to see how he performs. We have to see if the US audience likes him. We have to see if he can actually bring pay-per-views. That's a big thing with me in finding my opponents, I have to fight somebody who can bring pay-per-views, but I would love to fight him. He's got the name, he's got the looks, he's got the charm, he's got the star power. So, massive possibility of that happening, I would love nothing more and we're both undefeated. So, it would be beautiful to see that."

Tommy Fury won his fight against Anthony taylor on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley.

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh