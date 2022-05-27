"Once Tyson Fury hits you, it's a wrap" - James Toney weighs in on 'The Gypsy King' fighting Francis Ngannou

Retired heavyweight boxer James Toney is of the opinion that the rumored Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou hybrid fight won't be competitive at all.

Ngannou is believed to be Fury's next opponent after the pair of heavyweight stars teased a collaboration. After knocking out Dillian Whyte last month, 'The Gypsy King' revealed that his next appearance will likely be against the UFC heavyweight champion in a boxing-MMA hybrid match.

However, Toney is convinced that Ngannou stands no chance of beating Fury. Toney, who is one of the few boxers to transition into MMA, weighed in with his thoughts during an interview with TMZ Sports.

"Man, come on, dawg!" Toney said during an interview with TMZ Sports. "Once Tyson Fury hits you, it's a wrap. It's a wrap!"

At UFC 118 in 2010, Toney tested the waters in the octagon against former UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture. The boxer's deficiencies were exposed during the fight as Couture made short work of him.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Ten years ago today, boxer James Toney made his MMA debut against Randy Couture at UFC 118.



Toney relentlessly campaigned Dana White to give him a UFC fight, hoping to prove boxing was superior to MMA.



Despite his brief and forgettable UFC stint, Toney proved to be a trailblazer. Currently, MMA fighters crossing over to boxing (and vice versa) has been a popular trend among combat sports athletes.

UFC contender proposes mixed-rules for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou revealed a few details about his proposed matchup with Tyson Fury. According to the Cameroonian, the hybrid bout will likely be contested under boxing rules, but with MMA gloves.

However, Fury's former training partner Tom Aspinall suggested a few tweaks to make the fight more competitive. During an interview with Sky Sports, the No.6-ranked UFC heavyweight said:

"I think they should do first round boxing only. Second round, maybe, boxing and low kicks. And third round, I don’t know, boxing, low kicks, and clinching. I think something like that would make it a bit more even.”

Aspinall's idea appears to be inspired by the mixed-rules bout between Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson and Rodtang at ONE X. The bout consisted of four rounds, alternating between Muay Thai and MMA.

