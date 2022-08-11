"He don't keep this samurai code" - Jan Blachowicz says Jiri Prochazka took the "politics" route in avoiding a title fight against him

Jan Blachowicz has continued campaigning for his next fight to be a title shot. The former light heavyweight champion was originally the desired opponent for Jiri Prochazka before the current champion switched directions and called for a rematch against Glover Teixeira.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



“I think the most dangerous man in the light heavyweight division, after me, is Jan Blachowicz... But still, I have to keep respect for Glover [Teixeira]."



youtu.be/Wp2G-KoL9AQ @jiri_bjp tells @arielhelwani he sees two options for his first title defense“I think the most dangerous man in the light heavyweight division, after me, is Jan Blachowicz... But still, I have to keep respect for Glover [Teixeira]." .@jiri_bjp tells @arielhelwani he sees two options for his first title defense 🏆 #TheMMAHour“I think the most dangerous man in the light heavyweight division, after me, is Jan Blachowicz... But still, I have to keep respect for Glover [Teixeira]."▶️ youtu.be/Wp2G-KoL9AQ https://t.co/mKTbHJYPPq

Prochazka had a change of heart after reflecting on his win against Teixeira. MMA analysts seemed unimpressed with his technical flaws despite the unbelievable determination it took to win the title. The need for the champion to prove his credibility in a rematch has made Blachowicz the odd man out for a title shot.

During an interview with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Blachowicz had this to say about Prochazka previously calling him the toughest challenge before pushing for a rematch against Teixeira:

"Of course, he said that. We can find this in couple of last interviews. So, in his samurai code, he should have to fight against me, but he don't keep this samurai code. I think he don't take this serious. That's it, it becomes politics right now, and he change his mind."

There is still hope for Blachowicz. Prochazka wants to fight by the end of the year, and Teixeira might not be 100% healthy in time. If that's the case, the Polish former champion could get the title shot with an intense rivalry brewing.

Watch Jan Blachowicz call out Jiri Prochazka below:

Jiri Prochazka says he never promised Jan Blachowicz a fight and calls out Glover Teixeira to respond to his challenge

Meanwhile, Prochazka is waiting for a response from Teixeira. Both fighters want the rematch, but the timeline for 'Denisa' might not work for the Brazilian. The light heavyweight champion went on Twitter and had this to say:

"I never promised you our fight @JanBlachowicz I just said you are the challange what I want to Cut. Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from @gloverteixeira. If you’re not interested, let me know. I want to fight till the end of this year. No matter who."

Jiri BJP Prochazka @jiri_bjp

Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from 🌪 I never promised you our fight @JanBlachowicz I just said you are the challange what I want to Cut.Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from @gloverteixeira . If you’re not interested, let me know. I want to fight till the end of this year. No matter who. 🌪 I never promised you our fight @JanBlachowicz I just said you are the challange what I want to Cut.Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from @gloverteixeira. If you’re not interested, let me know. I want to fight till the end of this year. No matter who. 🌪🔥🙏⚡️🙏🔥🌪

A rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira would be a banger. With that said, Jan Blachowicz is a dangerous fighter who could give the current champion some serious trouble. All things considered, it's good to see the light heavyweight division come alive after Jon Jones demolished the weight class for years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak