Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez: Fight IQ versus unadulterated aggression

For both Janet Todd and Lara Fernandez, ONE 159 could be a life-changing affair. Todd, ONE’s reigning atomweight kickboxing world champion, faces newcomer Fernandez for the interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

In Todd's case, it’s an opportunity to join a very elite list of fighters who have become two-sport world champions under the ONE banner. Only two have completed the feat thus far: ONE fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex and Muay Thai/kickboxing legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Since debuting for the promotion, Janet Todd has a record of 6-1 overall. One of Todd’s biggest strengths inside the circle is her fight IQ. While combat sports know her as ONE’s resident kickboxing world champion, ’JT' is also an aerospace engineer. Todd gave some insight into her impressive day job, saying:

“What I get to do, is essentially to develop these technologies that go onto platforms as an asset to the warfighter to help defend our country.”

Her intelligence outside of the circle seems to translate well to her incredible fight IQ inside of it. While fighting, Todd is a precision striker. Never one to waste any movement, she creates openings with her footwork and feints, fooling her opponents into leaving themselves open for attack. Should she land clean, ‘JT’ is like a shark smelling blood in the water when her opponent is hurt.

Lara Fernandez is up to the task of taking on ONE champion Janet Todd

Regardless of the result, Lara Fernandez will experience the biggest moment of her career in the co-main event of ONE 159 on Friday. While many fans may be unfamiliar with ‘Pizza Power’ and write her off as a result, Fernandez is no stranger to competing under pressure.

As the reigning WBC Muay Thai world flyweight champion and ISKA world super featherweight champion, Fernandez will be more than ready to perform under the bright lights of Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Fernandez’s success has largely come as a volume striker who attempts to overwhelm her opponent with unrelenting pressure. ‘Pizza Power’ is a skilled striker, but her ticket is to simply outwork her opponents to earn a decision victory.

That will certainly be a tough task against someone like Janet Todd, who has excelled in counter-striking her opponents with pin-point accuracy. If Fernandez can avoid Todd’s return fire, there is a very good chance ‘Pizza Power’ can turn up the volume enough to win on the judges' scorecards and walk out with a ONE world title around her waist.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far