"I would like to fight with the best" - Lara Fernandez looks forward to bouts with Anissa Meksen, Stamp Fairtex, and more at ONE Championship

Lara Fernandez is now part of ONE Championship and is already excited for the competitive opportunities available to her in the promotion.

The WBC Muay Thai and ISKA world champion was officially added to the roster in May 2022. She joins an elite collection of talents in the promotion’s all-striking arm, the ONE Super Series.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick WBC & ISKA Champion Lara Fernández has signed a two-year contract with ONE Championship! WBC & ISKA Champion Lara Fernández has signed a two-year contract with ONE Championship! https://t.co/xhRwXq1cnZ

In an interview with Fight Record, Fernandez revealed that she’s looking forward to potential matchups with some of the biggest names in the striking arts like Anissa Meksen and Stamp Fairtex.

“In ONE Championship, I would like to fight with the best, with the current champions and in my weight there are many good fighters so I don’t mind the opponent. Maybe Anissa, maybe Stamp, I don’t mind.”

Meksen is a multi-time world champion in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. Considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, ‘C18’ has showcased her dominance in both sports in two appearances at ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, Stamp is a former two-sport world champion, having held both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles before setting her sights on MMA gold.

While some fans may not know Fernandez prior to her first match at ONE Championship, the Spanish striker offered a preview of what to expect from her when she steps inside the circle next:

“I am like a battery with no stop. You will see a lot of rhythm in my fight in all my fights from the first round to the last round.”

Lara Fernandez gets a tough first test against Janet Todd

Lara Fernandez will get a chance to fight against one of the best in her very first match at ONE Championship. Fernandez is set to face Janet Todd for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 159 on Friday, July 22.

Todd, the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, is looking to conquer a world title in a second sport.

Should Fernandez win against Todd, she will have a chance to fight another world champion in Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to unify the Muay Thai world title. Rodrigues has been out of action since welcoming her baby boy in 2021.

In any case, Fernandez should have plenty of opportunities to test her skills against the best in the world at ONE Championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far