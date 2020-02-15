Jared Cannonier reveals pectoral injury, will not be competing at UFC 248

Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier was originally scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker at the upcoming UFC 248 pay-per-view, however, with Whittaker pulling out of the card due to personal reasons, the bout was eventually called off.

As a replacement for Whittaker, Cannonier was expected to face UFC's newest middleweight addition Darren Till, but it looks like the former will not be facing 'The Gorilla' nor will he be serving as a back-up for either Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero for the UFC 248 main event.

In his recent Instagram post, Cannonier revealed that he is all set to undergo surgery, and he has revealed that he had suffered a pectoral injury that will be keeping him out of action for some time.

Jared Cannonier reveals he has a pectoral injury

In a recent Instagram post, not only did Jared Cannonier reveal that he has suffered a pectoral injury and will undergo surgery, but 'The Killa Gorilla' also took time to take a shot at Darren Till in the process.

When is UFC 248?

UFC 248 is scheduled to take place on the 8th of March, 2020 and will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero for the UFC Middleweight Championship. The co-main event will feature Weili Zhang defending her UFC Women's Strawweight Championship against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.