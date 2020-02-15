×
Jared Cannonier reveals pectoral injury, will not be competing at UFC 248

News
Modified 15 Feb 2020, 15:59 IST

Jared Cannonier
Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier was originally scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker at the upcoming UFC 248 pay-per-view, however, with Whittaker pulling out of the card due to personal reasons, the bout was eventually called off.

As a replacement for Whittaker, Cannonier was expected to face UFC's newest middleweight addition Darren Till, but it looks like the former will not be facing 'The Gorilla' nor will he be serving as a back-up for either Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero for the UFC 248 main event.

In his recent Instagram post, Cannonier revealed that he is all set to undergo surgery, and he has revealed that he had suffered a pectoral injury that will be keeping him out of action for some time.

Jared Cannonier reveals he has a pectoral injury

In a recent Instagram post, not only did Jared Cannonier reveal that he has suffered a pectoral injury and will undergo surgery, but 'The Killa Gorilla' also took time to take a shot at Darren Till in the process.

View this post on Instagram

@darrentill2 I’m happy you found some courage and finally decided to accept the fight. On Monday. But only two days after I tore my left Pec completely. When it happened on Saturday 7th February, I was in Houston to talk about how you wouldn’t accept the fight. Now had you said yes when they offered, instead of dodging the fight presumably, I would have been in PHX gettin ready to beat yo ass. I’m not blaming you but I kinda am. Anyway, I’m gettin surgery on Tuesday. If you’re still around in the MW division, I’ll hit you up in the fall. P.S. tell your little minions to stop tagging me in your weird ass posts.

A post shared by Jared Cannonier (@killagorillamma) on

When is UFC 248?

UFC 248 is scheduled to take place on the 8th of March, 2020 and will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero for the UFC Middleweight Championship. The co-main event will feature Weili Zhang defending her UFC Women's Strawweight Championship against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Published 15 Feb 2020, 15:59 IST
UFC Darren Till Jared Cannonier UFC Middleweight
