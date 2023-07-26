Jarred Brooks confident he can beat Mikey Musumeci even on short notice

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is confident in his ability to take out Mikey Musumeci, whether he has three months' notice or three weeks.

Brooks, the reigning ONE strawweight world champion, will attempt to add another world title to his collection on August 4 as he is scheduled to co-main event ONE Fight Night 13 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium opposite ONE flyweight submission grappling world titleholder Mikey Musumeci.

If ‘The Monkey God’ does the unthinkable and hands Musumeci his first loss under the ONE banner, Jarred Brooks will become the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold MMA and grappling world titles simultaneously. And needless to say, Brooks is very confident in his ability to do exactly that.

Speaking with ONE Championship mere days away from his high-profile submission showcase against Mikey Musumeci, Brooks suggested that his skills are good enough to dethrone the New Jersey native.

“I felt like I would’ve had six months to get ready for Mikey,” Brooks said. “It was a little bit sooner for me, but the whole world can see even on three weeks’ notice that I can go in and possibly beat the best submission artist ever.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Tune in at 8PM ET/5PM PT on August 4 for all the chaos



| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Watch Live… pic.twitter.com/4hW545Fzsz Two massive World Title fights, Tawanchai's ONE kickboxing debut, the return of John Lineker, and much MORE — ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video is absolutely stackedTune in at 8PM ET/5PM PT on August 4 for all the chaos #ONEFightNight13 | Aug 4 at 8PM ETWatch Live… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Musumeci is yet to suffer defeat inside the Circle, dispatching all four of his opponents with relative ease, though he’s never faced an opponent quite like Jarred Brooks. Will ‘Darth Rigatoni’ add another world champion to his already impressive hit list or will ‘The Monkey God’ shock the world and score a massive upset to become a two-sport titleholder?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.