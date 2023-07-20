Jarred Brooks has high praise for upcoming opponent Mikey Musumeci: “That dude is a grappling wizard”

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks has a great deal of respect for his next opponent, Mikey Musumeci.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ revealed at ONE Fight Night 12 earlier this month that he would be returning this August to once again defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship. Meeting him inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 13 will be reigning strawweight world champion, Jarred Brooks.

Brooks will look to add a second ONE world title to his resume whilst doing what no man has done under the ONE banner thus far, defeat Mikey Musumeci. Speaking about the impending co-main event clash, Brooks showed a great deal of respect for Musumeci, telling the South China Morning Post:

“That dude is a grappling wizard. I’ve known the dude since he was 10 years old, that dude doesn’t get off the mats as far as grappling-wise.”

Mikey Musumeci has dispatched every man that has stood in front of him inside the Circle thus far. Making his debut in April 2022, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ scored an impressive submission against grappling legend Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156.

He followed that up with a ONE world title win against Cleber Sousa five months later. Since then, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has defended his world title twice, besting Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai.

Like Musumeci, Jarred Brooks is undefeated in ONE, earning four straight wins en route to becoming the undisputed strawweight world champion following his dominant performance against ex-champion Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 last year.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

