Jarred Brooks on what makes his diss tracks for opponents special: “Go back and listen to those bars”

Apart from solid skills in combat sports, ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks also has the prowess to throw rhymes which he uses to motivate himself and get into the minds of his opponents.

‘The Monkey God’ has been showcasing this other talent since joining ONE Championship through diss tracks about his foes which are available on YouTube.

The 30-year-old shared that in coming up with diss tracks, he makes it a point to be creative, incorporating double entendres in each one of them.

Brooks shared his thought process with ONE Championship, saying:

“A lot of people, they look past my lyrics, too. As far as the bars and the Bokang [Masunyane] and the Lito [Adiwang] fight, and the Joshua Pacio fight, go back and listen to those bars. There's double entendres there. It'll make your mind blown, literally. I'm sitting there, I'm just like, ‘How do people not get this?’ I just literally murdered this person. But I love hip hop. Hip hop has done me very well.”

Jarred Brooks is set to return to action this week as he challenges ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

It will serve as the co-headlining fight for the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jarred Brooks has yet to release a diss track on ‘Darth Rigatoni’ but he has vowed to lower the boom come fight night to see his push of becoming a double ONE world champion through.

Mikey Musumeci, meanwhile, has expressed his readiness to take on the challenge to be presented by Brooks and remain as ONE flyweight grappling king.