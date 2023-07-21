Jarred Brooks ready to prove his doubters wrong against Mikey Musumeci: “I’m coming for you”

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is ready to prove to his doubters that he has what it takes to dethrone ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Brooks will attempt to do exactly that when he returns to action on August 4. ‘The Monkey God’ steps into the ring inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a co-main event clash with five-time IBJJF world champion Mikey Musumeci. The pair will compete in a submission grappling match with Musumeci’s ONE world title on the line.

Jarred Brooks recognizes that he is going in as the underdog against one of the greatest grapplers in the world today, but that won’t stop him from shocking the world and walking out of the Mecca of Muay Thai with not one, but two ONE world championship’s wrapped around his waist.

“So yeah, anybody sleeping on me, Mikey I’m coming for you too if you’re not trying to come for me already,” Brooks to the South China Morning Post.

Brooks currently reigns as the promotion’s ONE strawweight world champion, having bested former world titleholder Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 in December. With the victory, ‘The Monkey God’ moved to 4-0 under the ONE Championship banner, the exact same record as his next opponent, Mikey Musumeci.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ amassed his undefeated record, beating some of the best grapplers in the world, including legend Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

Will Mikey Musumeci add ‘The Monkey God’ to his hit list in August?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.