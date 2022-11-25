Fighting out of the United States, Jarred Brooks believes Team Lakay’s training methods for Joshua Pacio are a bit outdated.

With the exciting matchup underway on December 3 at ONE 164, Brooks is glowing with exuberant confidence as he envisions himself putting an end to Pacio’s three-year world title reign and becoming the first American strawweight world champion.

Knowing Joshua Pacio and Team Lakay are working diligently behind-the-scenes to stop him, Brooks said he isn’t too worried about what their game plan is.

Although he holds no animosity towards Team Lakay or Pacio, the 29-year-old slugger admitted that the way they operate is a bit outdated. He told The MMA Superfan:

"I definitely work with better people than Joshua Pacio. Especially in the feet, and better wrestling, and better jiu-jitsu. I do think that their team is good, but I think they’re old gen. They’re not next gen. So we’ll see how that old gen versus next gen goes.”

Watch the interview below:

Team Lakay is considered to be one of the most prestigious MMA teams in the Philippines. The Asian-renowned gym has been responsible for creating some of the world’s greatest mixed martial artists for more than a decade.

Over the last couple of years, Team Lakay has evolved to include not only wushu-based training but also wrestling and jiu-jitsu, as part of their regiment to create all-encompassing fighters like Joshua Pacio and Stephen Loman.

Thanks to Jarred Brooks, fans will not only be pitting the fighters against one another but also their home teams, which makes for an even more entertaining showdown.

Jarred Brooks wants to “get it done” within the first two rounds

Jarred Brooks predicted an early finish for Joshua Pacio as he doesn’t see him surviving the first couple of rounds with him. Since signing with the promotion late last year, the Michigan-based wrestler has accrued three dominant wins to get a shot at the world title against Pacio.

Drawing experience from prior MMA showdowns, Brooks is thrilled to showcase everything he’s learned into this one fight. Expressing his excitement with MMA Sucka, ‘The Monkey God’ said:

"I'm super excited for this belt. It’s years in the making, so it’s going to be definitely not a doozy, we’re going to be out trying to kill each other. I wanna get this done in the first two rounds and see where it goes from there.”

