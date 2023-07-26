Jarred Brooks teases ‘a couple of surprises’ for Mikey Musumeci in grappling bout

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks has a few tricks up his sleeve for submission sensation Mikey Musumeci.

Brooks will make his return to the Circle on August 4 for a co-main event clash with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, ‘The Monkey God’ will attempt to make history by becoming the first fighter in ONE history to carry world titles in both mixed martial arts and submission grappling.

To do that, Jarred Brooks will have to hand ‘Darth Rigatoni’ his first loss under the ONE Championship banner. A task much easier said than done, but ‘The Monkey God’ claims to have a few tricks in store for Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13.

“But I know Mikey, and I know a lot of people that know Mikey, and like I said, I've got a couple of surprises for him,” Brooks said in an interview with ONE Championship.

‘The Monkey God’ will likely need every trick in the book to get the job done against Mikey Musumeci. It's certainly not a knock on Jarred Brooks’ skill set. It’s more so a compliment aimed at Musumeci’s impeccable grappling prowess that has dispatched every man who has stepped inside the Circle with him thus far.

Will Brooks’ world-class wrestling be enough to bully Musumeci into surrendering his ONE world title, or will ‘Darth Rigatoni’ continue to establish himself as the greatest grappler in the world today?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.