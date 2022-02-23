×
Create
Notifications

"Ariel... you're gonna get your a** kicked" - Javier Mendez quips that 'The Schmo' will thump Ariel Helwani inside the octagon

Ariel Helwani (left), The Schmo (right)
Ariel Helwani (left), The Schmo (right)
Joshua Ryan
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 23, 2022 03:17 AM IST
News

Making an appearance on a recent episode of The Schmozone, Javier Mendez went on record to suggest that The Schmo would come out on top if he ever came face-to-face with Ariel Helwani in a fight.

Schmo told Mendez that, ideally, he would compete at 165lbs if he ever got involved in a grappling or MMA match for charity, making it clear that his preferred opponent would be Helwani.

While he was surprised by Schmo's comments, Javier Mendez still sided with the podcast host over The MMA Hour's Ariel Helwani, saying:

"Ariel, if you're watching this, you're gonna get your a** kicked. I'm going with The Schmo."

Schmo then indicated that Helwani would never agree to his terms, thus confirming that any form of charity event between the two will most likely never take place.

Below, check out the latest episode of The Schmozone with Javier Mendez, where the two sit down to cover Khabib Nurmagomedov, Cain Velasquez, and numerous other MMA-related subjects.

Ariel Helwani and The Schmo's feud

According to The Schmo, the dispute between the two MMA reporters started when Ariel Helwani gave him a fake email address when he was in need of advice.

Speaking on The Accent Podcast, Schmo had this to say:

"The truth behind that is, when I was starting out, I saw him, I said hey, this is who I am... I reached out to him in person [at my] first UFC event, and I asked him for his email, or he offered to give me his email. He gave me a fake email address that wasn't even his."

Despite saying there was no animosity between the two, The Schmo shared details on his idea for a charity grappling match.

"This isn't a punching match, this isn't a bloodshed. This is a charity, and I emphasize charity, this is a charity grappling match during holiday time. Raise it for a good cause, winner gets to pick the charity of their cause."

Although the pair have been feuding for years now, the talk of their fight, whether in grappling or MMA, sees no signs of dying down.

Be sure to check out The Schmo's interview with The Accent Podcast from 2020, below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी