"Congratulations anyway to our comrade" - Eduard Folayang shouts out Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim after ONE 158 win

Former two-time ONE Championship lightweight champion Eduard Folayang gave a shout out to teammate Jenelyn Olsim after her success at ONE 158 on Friday.

Taking to Twitter after the result, Folayang wrote:

"Split decision but for me its UD. Congratulations anyway to our comrade @OlsimJenelyn."

With the closely contested victory over Julie Mezabarba, Olsim is now 6-3 in mixed martial arts. She got back into the win column after losing to Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix last October.

During her time away from the ONE circle, Olsim scored a bronze medal finish in Vovinam at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Olsim put her well-rounded offensive skills on display early in the contest, standing toe-to-toe with Mezabarba on the feet before switching levels and bringing the Brazilian to the ground. The second round produced similar results, but a flurry of strikes by Mezabarba in the closing minutes found Olsim eating a combination that stunned the Filipina fighter.

Olsim survived the onslaught, taking Mezabarba down to the ground once again to secure a split decision win.

What's next for Julie Mezabarba after loss to Jenelyn Olsim at ONE 158?

With her loss to Jenlyn Olsim at ONE 158, Julie Mezabarba has dropped back-to-back fights and stands at 1-2 in her ONE Championship tenure.

Following the razor-close contest, Mezabarba posted the following comments on Instagram, which have been translated:

"About my struggle I can only say that… We are stronger than we think and sometimes it takes a trial by fire to make us discover our power to overcome. The photo speaks for itself how the fight went. Note: this photo is for those who thought the hand swivel caught the guard and didn't enter."

Mezabarba looked fantastic throughout the contest, landing a plethora of strikes. In the end, the wrestling and control exhibited by Jenelyn Olsim appears to be what won over two of the three judges.

Mezabarba is an exciting fighter to watch. Win or lose, she always brings her A-game and puts on a show for fans around the world. She'll look to rebound in her next outing inside the ONE circle.

