"A tough preparation and was all worth it" - Jenelyn Olsim posts statement after ONE 158 victory

'The Graceful' Jenelyn Olsim picked up a big victory at ONE 158 with her split decision win over Julie Mezabarba. It was a closely fought match in which the Filipino Olsim had to dig deep to get the nod from the judges.

After the fight, Olsim took to Instagram to thank her coaches and supporters. She wrote:

"Thankyouu everyone for your support !! it has been a tough preparation and was all worth it, thanks to the people around especially to coach Mark Sangiao ,my teammates and coaches at Team Lakay family, ONE Championship , UB STELA , Mayor's Office of BOKOD, Benguet , Our sponsors @Eric Go Yap @Power Craft , mnung @Tim comia my Family Ma Rebecca Dasdas Olsim and to you. again, everyday is a learning process that gives us opportunity to level up. step up or remain the same? your choice ! "Victory comes only after many struggles and countless defeats." - Og Mandino."

In the comments of this post, fighters such as Ritu Phogat, Jackie Buntan, and Denice Zamboanga offered their congratulations to the victorious Olsim.

With her split decision win at ONE 158, Olsim will be seeking new matchups in the competitive women's atomweight division.

Jenelyn Olsim versus the atomweights

The women's atomweight is a deep division in ONE Championship. It includes talented fighters such as Stamp Fairtex, Angela Lee, Itsuki Hirata, Ham Seo-Hee, Alyse Anderson, and others.

For her next bout, Jenelyn Olsim may be facing any of these top-ranked fighters. But she might be facing Jihin Radzuan of Malaysia. The two fighters have been booked twice in the past and both times, the fight has fallen apart.

After an injury forced her to pull out of the match at ONE: Bad Blood, Olsim made a statement saying that she is still interested in the fight. She said:

“We’ve been preparing to fight each other for the second time. This hanging match with her is making me more excited to face her for real. I can say that I’m 100-percent focused and I can’t wait to be back to train for her... Jihin is a well-rounded fighter and I am as well, but I’d like to test my ground game against her because she’s really good at the ground."

'Shadowcat' Radzuan is coming off three impressive victories over Itsuki Hirata, Mei Yamaguchi, and Bi Nguyen. Jenelyn Olsim vs. Jihin Radzuan may be booked again later this year.

