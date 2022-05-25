"I’m really hungry for that win. If it’s possible, I want to get this fight over with" - Jenelyn Olsim gunning for ONE 158 victory

Jenelyn Olsim is ready to get back into the win column when she takes on Julie Mezabarba in her next go-around inside the ONE circle.

Olsim and Mezabarba will duke it out in an atomweight contest at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Mezabarba fight will be Olsim’s fourth match under ONE Championship’s main roster and the first since she lost to Ritu Phogat in October 2021.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Olsim said she wants to get back in the winning column and she wants to get it over with in whatever way she can.

Jenelyn Olsim said:

“Coming from that unfortunate result, I really want this match to be in my favor. I’m really hungry for that win. If it’s possible, I want to get this fight over with.”

Olsim cruised in her first two fights for the promotion, going 2-0 against Maira Mazar and Bi Nguyen.

Her budding winning streak, however, was put to a halt when she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Phogat in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals.

Olsim, however, wasn’t initially supposed to be in the Grand Prix. She took the fight on short notice after Japanese star Itsuki Hirata pulled out of the match due to medical concerns.

Jenelyn Olsim sees Mezabarba as a superior striker

Olsim, being a member of the famed Team Lakay gym, is an accomplished striker in her own right, having fought in Muay Thai and kickboxing before joining ONE Championship.

The 25-year-old also earned a bronze medal in the Vovinam competition of the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Despite her credentials, Olsim sees Mezabarba as a better striker than her.

Mezabarba holds a 9-3 professional record, with three of her wins coming by way of knockouts. She also has a victory over the ever-dangerous Mei Yamaguchi when she made her ONE Championship debut in September 2021.

What Olsim has, however, is an unrelenting will that she plans to use against her Brazilian opponent.

“Mezabarba strikes me as a tough and driven athlete. I think her striking is superior but I won’t let that overshadow my strong will to win over her.”

