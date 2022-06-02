Watch: Jenelyn Olsim's debut in the ONE Championship circle ahead of her ONE 158 fight

Ahead of her ONE Championship return at ONE 158 this Friday, let's look back at atomweight standout Jenelyn Olsim's ONE debut in 2018 against Claudia Diaz.

The Team Lakay standout put on a great showing in her first fight in the largest martial arts organization in the world.

Right away, Olsim locked Diaz in a tight anaconda hold and proceeded to throw hard knees to the head. After the Brazilian escaped the hold, The 21-year-old proceeded to showcase her world-class wushu-based striking that Diaz didn't have an answer for.

Even when Diaz found ways to impose her grappling expertise on Olsim, the Filipina almost always had an answer. Although Team Lakay is not known for their grappling, Olsim showed some promise in her ground game, even attempting a surprising toe hold.

In the end, Olsim did enough to bag the decision on the judges' scorecard and make a huge statement on her ONE Championship debut.

Watch the full fight below :

ONE Championship atomweight Jenelyn Olsim returns to the cage at ONE 158

This Friday, at ONE 158, Jenelyn Olsim will face Julie Mezabarba in an atomweight clash. It will be the second bout in a solid 13-fight card headlined by a Muay Thai fight between Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Niclas Larsen.

Muay Thai rising star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will welcome ONE Championship newcomer, Glory Kickboxing fighter Niclas Larsen. Both are polar opposites in style, with Tawanchai employing speed and precision while Larsen leans more on unorthodox rhythm and footwork.

In the co-main event spot of the night, we'll barewitness the collission of two of the most dangerous knockout artists in the bantamweight division. Kwon Won Il vs. Fabricio Andrade is pretty much guaranteed not to see the judges' scorecards. Better hold on to your seats on this one.

Meanwhile, grappling icon and 13-time world jiu-jitsu champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will finally step inside the cage again after two recently cancelled bouts. He will now face Australian heavyweight Simon Carson in the third bout of the main card. Here's to hoping that this match finally pushes through.

