Jeremy Miado believes he has the edge in the striking department over Mansur Malachiev

Jeremy Miado expects his ONE Fight Night 11 opponent, Mansur Malachiev, to lean on his submission skills during their high-stakes clash at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Miado is currently riding a four-fight win streak inside the Circle, each coming by way of a highlight-reel-worthy knockout. On the cusp of a ONE world title opportunity, the Filipino standout will welcome ONE Championship newcomer Mansur Malachiev to the global stage as the two are set to square off on June 9.

With Malachiev’s penchant for finishing his opponents on the ground, Jeremy Miado believes that’s exactly where the Russian debutant will attempt to take things. Instead, Miado will look to keep things standing where he feels he holds the advantage. Sharing his thoughts on the matchup during a recent conversation with The MMA Superfan, Miado said:

“He does have decent striking, but I’d believe I’m still ahead of him in that department. I’m really expecting him to bring the fight to the ground and go for submissions which is why we focused on that more here in our camp.”

With a win, Jeremy Miado could very well find himself in line for a ONE world title opportunity opposite reigning strawweight champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks. That will be easier said than done as he meets a Russian standout who is yet to experience a loss in nearly a decade.

Mansur Malachiev will go into his ONE Championship debut riding a 10-fight win streak with eight of those victories coming by way of finish. A win over ‘The Jaguar’ at ONE Fight Night 11 will allow Malachiev the opportunity to jump to the head of the line and instantly enter the ONE world title picture.

