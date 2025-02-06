Jeremy Pacatiw says stablemates went the extra mile to prep him for Ibragim Dauev test: “Their roles are really huge”

Jeremy Pacatiw's teammates pulled out all the stops to prepare the Filipino fan favorite for another tough test at ONE Fight Night 28.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Pacatiw will look to extend his unbeaten streak to three when he meets undefeated Russian sensation Ibragim Dauev.

To properly prepare him for the grapple-heavy attack of Dauev, Pacatiw's team went above and beyond to give him the best possible chance of snapping the Russian's nine-fight win streak and extending his own. Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Pacatiw said:

"I’m very happy that I have a lot of people helping me out, especially in terms of size. That’s my advantage in training with them because they are bigger and taller than me, so their roles are really huge".

"They push me in wrestling, especially, because I’m matched up with a wrestler, but they’re also honing my striking skills on what I need to do in the fight as well as formulating a good game plan. I’m so excited to apply all of those in the fight."

Jeremy Pacatiw looks to do what no man has against Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 28

Jeremy Pacatiw rides into ONE Fight Night 28 with a solid 3-1 record under the ONE Championship banner, including back-to-back submission victories over Tial Thang and Wang Shuo.

Thus far, his only loss inside the Circle has come against reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

With a win over Ibragim Dauev, 'The Juggernaut' could put himself in a position to run it back with 'Wonder Boy' later this year.

Of course, getting a win over Dauev is easier said than done. After all, nobody has been able to do it yet.

After winning eight straight on the regional scene, Dauev made a statement in his ONE debut with a unanimous decision victory over Mark Abelardo at ONE Fight Night 18.

Should he make it 10 in a row this Friday, the Russian will likely secure himself a spot in the bantamweight MMA top five and establish himself as a legitimate contender in one of ONE's most loaded divisions.

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

