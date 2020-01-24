Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar may lock horns at UFC 249

Anurag Mitra News

24 Jan 2020, 14:32 IST

Jeremy Stephens

UFC 249 is gearing up to shatter all records for pay-per-view buys with a mouth-watering card that has fight fans all around the globe going gaga.

The PPV takes place on April 18, 2020, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, United States, and the card is headlined by a lightweight title fight for the ages between the reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and #1 contender Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson. The event will also see the Octagon return of former UFC women's strawweight champion 'Thug' Rose Namajunas in a rematch against Jessica Andrade.

As if that wasn't enough, per MMA Fighting, the promotion is targeting the inclusion of another combustible featherweight clash between Jeremy Stephens and 'The Boston Finisher' Calvin Kattar for the event.

The pair was initially supposed to lock horns at UFC 248 and for whatever reasons, it didn't work out but apparently, now the fighters have agreed to fight in April. Both Stephens and Kattar are coming off losses in their last outings and will be looking to get back to winning ways if they face each other in April.

Although Stephens' last fight against Yair Rodriguez was a barn-burner and the fight can easily be regarded as one of the best fights of last year, Lil' Heathen hasn't won in his last four outings inside the Octagon and will be feeling the heat when he faces Kattar.