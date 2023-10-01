Jermell Charlo calls Canelo Alvarez a “mother******* beast” after being punished by Mexican pugilist in 12-round beatdown 

Jermell Charlo voiced his respect for Canelo Alvarez after their world title boxing match.

On Saturday night, Charlo dared to be great by moving up in weight to challenge Alvarez for undisputed world champion status in the super middleweight division. Unfortunately for ‘Iron Man,’ things didn’t go as planned, leading to a disappointing unanimous decision loss.

Charlo couldn’t fully get going, but Canelo deserves credit for making another world-class fighter look average. During his post-fight press conference, ‘Iron Man’ reacted to his loss by saying:

“Canelo is a motherf*cking beast. You know what I’m saying? He’s an ox. Maybe I felt that more because of the fact that this is my first time at the weight division. I wish I could have gained a little bit more weight in between the weigh-in to that time, but I can’t control my body. God has this already written.”

Charlo’s loss against Alvarez dropped his professional boxing record to 35-2-1. Luckily, the 33-year-old Texas native maintains three world titles at junior middleweight, leading to more high-profile boxing matches. In fact, there are two potential opponents already lined up for him.

Terence Crawford calls out Jermell Charlo for ‘laying down’ against Canelo Alvarez

Shortly after losing, Jermell Charlo said he hopes his next fight is against Terence Crawford, who was sitting ringside. Crawford decided to fuel the fire by ridiculing Charlo’s performance against Canelo Alvarez on Twitter. ‘Bud’ had this to say:

“Ok y’all I’m over @TwinCharlo he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance”

Jermell Charlo’s next fight will likely be against Terence Crawford or Tim Tszyu. Due to WBO’s regulations, Charlo was stripped of his world title because he didn’t fight Tszyu before Canelo Alvarez.

Therefore, ‘Iron Man’ might focus on regaining undisputed world champion status at super middleweight before booking super-fights.

With that said, Charlo vs. Crawford would be a massive fight, generating millions of dollars for each fighter. Only time will tell what ‘Iron Man’ decides to do for his bounce-back fight after coming up short against Canelo.

