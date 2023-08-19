Jihin Radzuan pleased to help Stamp Fairtex evolve into ‘a better version’ ahead of atomweight title fight

Jihin Radzuan is embracing the opportunity to help Stamp Fairtex prepare for her upcoming world title fight.

Over the past year, Radzuan and Stamp have become close friends and training partners after fighting each other in September 2022. ‘Shadow Cat’ is now an essential part of the Thai superstar’s training camp as she prepares to take on Ham Seo Hee on September 29.

Stamp’s upcoming fight against Ham will headline ONE Fight Night 14, with the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title on the line.

During an interview with ONE, Jihin Radzuan had this to say about being a part of Stamp’s training camp:

“One of my main objectives here is to be her main training partner, so of course, I have to help her out to be a better version of her.”

Jihin Radzuan made her ONE Championship debut in March 2018. Since then, she’s become a mainstay in the women’s atomweight MMA division, leading to a promotional record of 7-3. The 24-year-old last fought in September 2022 when she lost against Stamp Fairtex by unanimous decision.

Radzuan’s primary training partner, Stamp Fairtex, is riding a two-fight MMA win streak heading into her upcoming title fight. The Thai superstar is coming off an impressive win on May 5, when she knocked out Alyse Anderson with a second-round body-kick.

Stamp could have her hands full at ONE Fight Night 14, as Ham Seo Hee holds a promotional record of 3-0. The South Korean fighter last fought on March 24, defeating Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee is one of three world title fights taking place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers