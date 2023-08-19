Jihin Radzuan says Stamp has been training with grapplers in preparation for Ham Seo Hee: “She’s sharp”

Stamp Fairtex is pulling out all the stops ahead of her highly anticipated ONE world title tilt against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee.

The Thai fan favorite will make her triumphant return to Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29 for a showdown with the No. 2 ranked atomweight in the world, Ham Seo Hee. The pair will headline a stacked ONE Fight Night 14 card, crowning a new interim ONE atomweight world champion in the process.

For Stamp Fairtex, it's the opportunity to etch her name in the history books by becoming the promotion’s first and only three-sport world champion. To accomplish her goal, the former Muay Thai and kickboxing queen is bringing in some of the best grapplers in the world to help her adequately prepare for the well-rounded skill set of Ham Seo Hee.

Speaking about Stamp’s evolution in recent months, atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan told the promotion:

“Obviously, we know Stamp's main arsenal is striking. But, as you can see, Fairtex has brought in top grapplers to help and improve her game. Not only from striking or grappling, but her overall game. To mix one thing and another. She's sharp.”

Radzuan is all too familiar with the skills that Stamp Fairtex possesses, having shared the Circle with the Thai striking sensation at ONE on Prime Video 2 in September 2022. Stamp scored a unanimous decision victory over Radzuan, which ultimately put her back on the road to title contention.

Will Stamp Fairtex achieve her destiny and become a three-sport world champion, or will the experience of Ham Seo Hee be too much for her to overcome?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.