"I am ready to end it in every second" - Jiri Prochazka gives prediction for title fight against Glover Teixeira

As he approaches his first shot at UFC gold, Jiri Prochazka has opened up on how he sees the title fight playing out. His game plan is to overcome the pressure Glover Teixeira brings.

The Czech quickly rose to fame inside the octagon with back-to-back standout performances against high-level contenders. His second-round finish of Volkan Oezdemir seemed like the perfect start to his UFC career. However, the 205lbs contender eclipsed that and earned the 2021 Knockout of the Year with an elbow against Dominick Reyes.

In a recent interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View, Jiri Prochazka shared his opinion on how he believes the fight with Teixeira will unfold. He insists that the fighter who can control the pressure in the bout will have a good chance of winning:

"He is a guy who's trying to keep the pressure in the fight, this is something what I like to do in the fight... I think it will be a big thing, who will keep the pressure, or who will use that pressure as a counter-weapon... I don't want to expect, but I'm just going for a win. It's a title."

The light heavyweight ensured fans that he would be trying to finish the fight at any given opportunity:

"It doesn't matter if it will be in the first round, second, third, fourth, or fifth round, doesn't matter, I am ready to end it in every second, from first round till fifth round. I'm not the guy who likes to play in the cage, who likes to do some setups or some big strategies in the fight, I like to go straight for the win."

Check out Prochazka's take on his upcoming title fight and more in the video below:

Jiri Prochazka's push for UFC title shot

Just three fights into his UFC career, Jiri Prochazka finds himself one win away from becoming the 205lbs champion. However, the knockout artist is no stranger to holding MMA gold.

The 29-year-old has held both the Rizin and GFC light heavyweight titles. He has earned wins over former UFC fighters C.B. Dollaway and Darko Stosic, alongside a finish against Bellator title holder Vadim Nemkov.

Prochazka is currently riding a 12-fight win streak, with 11 of those victories coming by way of knockout. His unusual fighting style has attracted a number of MMA fans to his fights, and could be just what the division needs in Jon Jones' absence.

