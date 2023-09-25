Joe Joyce addresses retirement speculations after brutal beatdown against Zhilei Zhang

Joe Joyce isn't walking away from boxing just yet.

'The Juggernaut' returned to the ring over the weekend for his second clash with Zhilei Zhang. Earlier this year, 'Bang Bang' earned one of the biggest upsets of the year, scoring a stoppage win over Joyce. Quickly, the heavyweight activated a rematch clause, to try and avenge his first career loss.

The two heavyweights arrived at the ring in the U.K. on Saturday night. This time, it wasn't even competitive. Joyce was battered early, eating massive shots at will until suffering a third-round knockout loss. Having long held one of the greatest chins in boxing, it was finally cracked over the weekend.

Following his second-straight loss in a row, many called for Joe Joyce to retire. Heading into his 40s, and riding two knockout losses, it seems that many believe his time at the top is over. However, the British boxer has no plans of hanging up the gloves.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Joyce was asked directly about retirement. There, he stated:

"I'm just going to have a little time off, then reflect and review where it went wrong. I'm feeling good, I'm feeling okay, it's not the end of the world. I can rebuild and comeback. Credit to Zhang, he's a tough fighter, he's a good fighter.... I'll just have to take a different route to get back in line for the title. No, no chance [I will retire]."

Frank Warren believes Joe Joyce needs to consider retirement

Joe Joyce believes he'll find his way back to the world title, but Frank Warren isn't aligned.

Following the knockout loss on Saturday, there were many calls for 'The Juggernaut' to retire. It wasn't exactly a shock, given the amount of damage that he's taken in his career.

Names such as Teddy Atlas were publically worried about the heavyweight's health, and that was before his knockout loss. One has to wonder if Frank Warren is also worried about Joyce's future health.

In fact, the Queensbury Promotions executive believes it might be time for Joe Joyce to retire. Speaking to iFL TV post-fight, Warren stated:

"Once they went toe-to-toe, that was it... He needs to decide what he wants to do it. It's a long climb back, there's some really good domestic fights he wants to do. Or he may consider to retire, I don't know... Of course it's an option. He needs to think about what to do, and think about what he's got to give."