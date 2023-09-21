Zhang Zhilei vs. Joe Joyce 2: Tickets, date, time, venue, TV channels, and streaming details

Here's all the Zhang Zhilei vs. Joe Joyce 2 info fans need for Saturday night.

'Bang Bang' and 'The Juggernaut' are set to return to the ring this weekend for a rematch of their April clash. Earlier this year, Joyce entered his matchup with the Chinese boxer a massive favorite, and targeting future fights with Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

However, Zhang blew up those plans with a masterful performance and 6th round stoppage win. Now, nearly six months later, they're again set to do battle. The two are currently set to face off this Saturday night at the OVO Wembley Arena in London.

For fans looking to attend the event, tickets are still available but are going quickly. Tickets to the OVO Wembley Arena are going between £64.25 and £536.00. For fans unable to make it to London, U.K. fans can watch the card on TNT Sport. For those in America, they can catch the fight on ESPN+.

Furthermore, coverage of Zhang Zhilei vs. Joe Joyce 2 will begin at 7:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. ET in America. However, main event ringwalks aren't set until 10.30 p.m. BST, which would be 5.30 p.m. ET in the states.

The main event could be pushed forward due to the length of undercard fights. However, don't expect the delay to be off much from the original target time.

Zhang Zhilei vs. Joe Joyce 2 info: Who is fighting on the undercard?

Luckily for fans, there are other good fights on the undercard of Zhang Zhilei vs. Joe Joyce 2.

Most fans will be flocking to Wembley Arena for the heavyweight main event. However, the co-main event is expected to feature the return of Anthony Yarde. 'The Beast From The East' has been out of action since a knockout loss to Artur Beterbiev in January.

On Saturday, he will return to face journeyman Jorge Silva. However, other high-profile fights include a pair of WBC international title fights. Pierce O'Leary and Kane Gardner will clash in a super lightweight bout for WBC gold.

Furthermore, Sam Noakes and Carlos Perez will also fight over the WBC international silver light title. Lastly, Zach Parker will also return on Saturday's Zhang Zhilei vs. Joe Joyce 2 undercard.

The 29-year-old has been out of action since a highly controversial decision loss to John Ryder last year. Parker will return to the ring on Saturday to face journeyman Khalid Graidia.