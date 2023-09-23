Teddy Atlas explains why he's 'worried' for Joe Joyce ahead of Zhilei Zhang rematch

Teddy Atlas badly wants to see Joe Joyce move his head for his rematch against Zhilei Zhang.

Later today in the U.K., fans will get to see 'Juggernaut' and 'Bang Bang' clash once again. The bout will be a rematch of their clash earlier this year in April. There, Zhang scored a massive upset win, winning by stoppage.

Now, the two will go head-to-head on September 23, with a potential heavyweight title shot on the line. For the rematch, coach and analyst Teddy Atlas is a little worried for Joyce. That's mainly due to the absurd damage, and shots that he's taken in his career thus far.

On The Fight with Atlas, he publically begged Joe Joyce to be more defensive for the rematch. Not because of the fact that he might defeat Zhang this time around, but because the coach is worried about the Brit's long-term health.

On his podcast, Atlas stated:

“I just worry about guys like Joyce, that get hit that much, for so, so long. What happens later? Do you know what I mean? What happens when they’re not boxing no more, five years down the road? Not everybody can be a Floyd Mayweather and I’m not saying that you have to be but teach these guys some basic art of defence. Move your head!”

See his comments in the video below (2:10:00)

Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang 2: Current Betting Odds

Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang 2 is seen as a 50-50 matchup, and the odds reflect the same.

Leading into the heavyweight clash earlier this year, 'Juggernaut' seemed to be one of the division's rising stars. In fact, his previous win over former champion Joseph Parker was seen as his crowning moment and biggest test.

The bout with 'Bang Bang' was seen as nothing more than a keep-busy bout. However, Zhang wound up scoring one of the biggest upsets of the year in April. He busted up Joyce's eye, causing a doctor's stoppage that led some to believe the Brit might retire.

Obviously, he didn't, and Joe Joyce will now return to face Zhilei Zhang later today. As of now, the betting odds for this heavyweight scrap show just how conflicted fans are. According to the current odds from MGM, the Chinese boxer is a slight -125 favorite to win.

Meanwhile, the British boxer is a +110 underdog for tonight's main event. Regardless of how the bout goes, it promises to be an exciting one.

