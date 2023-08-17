Joe Rogan bashes 'creepy' teachers for pushing "cartoon p***ography" on to school students in the name of gender theory 

Joe Rogan recently spoke out against American schooling after stating that parents should be worried about what their children are being exposed to.

The UFC color commentator was specifically referring to radical gender theory and p*rnography, which has no place in a classroom. According to Rogan, there are multiple examples of overtly s*xual literature in children's curricula that parents have a right to decide whether or not they want their children to see.

The JRE host also described the situation as "creepy", as teachers often spend more time in the day with children than their parents do.

Speaking on episode #2019 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the host welcomed comedian Tim Dillion. During the episode, Rogan made his stance very clear regarding gender theory in schools. He said:

"Those adults are with your children more than you are during the day. They're there for hours and hours with the undivided attention of your kids and some of them are f---ing loons. [They] tell the kids that the parents are wrong, and they're right, which is a real creepy thing." [H/t Fox News]

He added:

"Books where they were showing explicit oral s*x, they were showing illustrations of oral s*x, it's crazy. [Books about] lust and wanting someone...it's essentially cartoon p*rnography. It's not fair."

Catch the full JRE episode here:

Joe Rogan weighs in on Lizzo controversy

Podcaster Joe Rogan recently gave his two cents regarding the controversy surrounding American popstar Lizzo.

The Grammy-winning musician, who is an advocate for body positivity, is currently facing allegations of bullying and s*xual harassment. Lizzo is also facing a lawsuit filed by three former dancers who have accused her of s*xual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The singer has publicly denied all allegations.

The JRE host weighed in on the controversy on the same episode with Tim Dillon. The 56-year-old stated that he wasn't surprised the environment turned hostile after "big" people were subjected to intense choreography. He explained:

“When you’re a big girl, and you’re not exercising, then all of a sudden someone hires you for a dance show because they want the big girls and then you have to do that kind of sh*t every day. Your body’s not prepared for that, your joints are weak. It’s like asking someone to go into some crazy cardiovascular exercise."

Catch Rogan's comments here (3:50):