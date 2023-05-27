Joe Rogan discusses Chinese spy, Dana White calls out 'scumbag' media and UFC president shares screenshot of call with Khamzat Chimaev: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk Joe Rogan's hilarious take on a chinese spy reportedly seducing US politicans, Dana White calling out the MMA media for their miscoverage and the UFC president putting to bed rumors of his beef with Khamzat Chimaev.

#1. Joe Rogan discusses Chinese spy's exploits

Joe Rogan had his fans in stitches after discussing the latest news surrounding a Chinese spy on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Rogan had welcomed Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir to the show, who are all either writers or stand-up comics in their own right. Whilst chatting to the group, the topic eventually moved on to American politics, and more specifically espionage that takes place in the modern world.

The UFC color commentator initially started the conversation by adding his own hilarious take on Russian espionage and Russian spies. He said:

“Hot Russian broads come over here and trick the CIA guys [trick our f*****g beautiful president Donald Trump], trick ‘em all, they trick everybody. If you’re a f*****g guy in the government, you meet a hot Russian lady like God damnit, it’s like meeting a shark when you are in the ocean. Oh she’s just a ballerina, nothing weird about this, she just plays violin, nothing strange. She likes me and I’m disgusting.”

Joe Rogan then menitoned Christine Fang, who is an alledged Chinese spy. According to reports, Fang is accused of sleeping with atleast two US mayors in order to gain information. Rogan opined:

“Wow, how many officials? More than one? Oh she’s banging a bunch of them... But also, but also she is a human being and even though she is working as a spy, maybe she just wanted to f**k the mayor in a car. Right, she still wants to f**k? Like it can’t be all for s*x, can’t be for intel. Oh damn. Oh she was f*****g older guys.”

Catch a clip of the hilarious discussion here:

#2. Dana White lashes out at media for coverage of his comments on Barstool sports

Dana White has continued his bitter relationship with mainstream MMA media after the UFC president called out multiple outlets for misrepresenting him.

The 53-year-old shared a post on his Instagram which featured a screenshot of an article written by the New York Post. The article quoted White's recent comments about Barstool Sport's acquistion by Penn Entertainment.

Dana White had stated Barstool would likely be affected in the coming years by the acquistion during an interview with Pat McAfee earlier this week.

In the post on his Instagram, the UFC president stated that he had been severely misrepesented by the New York Post article and demanded that all major news outlets seek context and gain integrity. He posted:

"This is why I keep saying the media are the biggest pieces of shit on Earth. These lazy and manipulative scumbags watch a podcast I’m on and write stories using a clickbait headline that completely misrepresents the truth. Not one time did they follow up with me to ask any questions or even attempt to develop any context on their own before publishing their bullshit. I’m so sick and tired of the lies and unprofessionalism of these FAKE “journalists.”"

Check out the post here:

#3. UFC president shares screenshot of conversation with Khamzat Chimaev amid news of beef between the pair

Dana White once again called out the mainstream media this week after reports that the UFC president and Khamzat Chimaev weren't on speaking terms.

The general consensus amongst MMA media was that the relationship between White and Chimaev had broken down due to issues finding an opponent and booking the Chechen-born Swede's next fight. It was also thought that the UFC brass were intentionally delaying Chimaev's return until October's Abu Dhabi card.

The 53-year-old has since rubbished any rumors of a rift between himself and Chimaev, by taking to Instagram to brand most outlets as 'fake news'. He posted:

"This is the “media”. I could literally do this every day with almost every story that’s written. Everything these people write is total and absolute bulls**t."

White then followed up his post by sharing a screenshot of a recent video call between himself and 'Borz' on his story. Once again, Dana White asked fans not to believe anything written about him.

"@khamzat_chimaev. So f**kin tired of the FAKE NEWS. Don't believe ANY of this BULLS**T."

Check out the post here:

Screenshot from Dana White's Instagram story

