Dana White's relationship with the media has always been tumultuous.

The UFC president is well-known for his intense dislike of the mainstream MMA media but has little issue working with outlets such as Barstool Sports, TMZSports and SportBible.

Recently, White lashed out at the New York Post for an article written about comments made by the UFC president about Barstool Sports' recent acquisition. His comments were taken from an interview with Pat McAfee, where White stated that the "Barstool brand" will be affected in the coming years after being bought by Penn Entertainment.

Dana White took to Instagram to vent about the lack of journalistic integrity in modern-day media outlets and said this:

"This is why I keep saying the media are the biggest pieces of shit on Earth. These lazy and manipulative scumbags watch a podcast I’m on and write stories using a clickbait headline that completely misrepresents the truth. Not one time did they follow up with me to ask any questions or even attempt to develop any context on their own before publishing their bullshit. I’m so sick and tired of the lies and unprofessionalism of these FAKE “journalists.”"

Dana White's actual statement was that "corporate suits" have the potential to ruin a company like Barstool Sports, not Dave Portnoy - the company's founder.

Dana White calls out MMA Mania for clickbait article

UFC president Dana White has called out yet another media outlet for an article that claimed there was trouble in paradise between White and budding star Khamzat Chimaev.

MMA Mania published an article stating that Chimaev had unfollowed his friend and training partner Darren Till, Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. The article alleged that 'Borz' was unhappy with the UFC brass because he had not been booked to fight yet this year.

However, following White's calling out of MMA Mania, it seems that Chimaev has confirmed that there is no beef between the two. The UFC president took to Instagram and said this:

"This is the “media”. I could literally do this every day with almost every story that’s written. Everything these people write is total and absolute bullshit"

Chimaev also commented on the post saying:

"My big brother forever"

