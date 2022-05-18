Joe Rogan, don't get your news from here - NBC reporter reveals hard facts after Rogan claimed Australia is making growing own food illegal

NBC reporter Brandy Zadrozny recently slammed Joe Rogan for getting his news from unreliable sources. Zadrozny revealed some facts about a seemingly fraudulent news agency after Rogan claimed that Australia is trying to prohibit its citizens from growing their own food.

The senior NBC reporter apparently investigated the matter to come up with facts, which she revealed in a Twitter rant. Zadrozny wrote:

"OK. So I've got a minute. Why Does Joe Rogan think Australia is trying to make growing your own food illegal? Let’s investigate."

Brandy Zadrozny wrote on Twitter:

"OK. So I've got a minute. Why Does Joe Rogan think Australia is trying to make growing your own food illegal? Let's investigate."

The clip tweet also featured footage from the renowned Joe Rogan Experience podcast where Rogan is seen mocking Australia's rumored attempt to prohibit one from growing their own food. The 54-year-old said:

"I read something briefly and I didn't get into the article but they were saying that they were trying to pass a bill that would outlaw growing your own food in Australia... There's a part of Australia, I think it was New South Wales, someone's trying to pass a law that won't allow you to grow your own food."

Zadrozny also found that the rumors could be associated with a commonly used screenshot from 'Apex World News'. Further investigation revealed that the agency was "spammy" with no listed owners and an expired website.

Zadrozny continued:

"He's not alone. Twitter search shows lots of folks claiming the same. A lot of the videos and tweets include a screenshot from something called Apex World News."

She investigated the account:

"So who is @apexworldnews? The account is a typical 'breaking news' type of misinfo account. No ownership listed, spammy and unverified content. It does list a website. But ... expired."

Zadrozny also found that most of their articles were authored by one Grace Siwale, who is a disciple of British-Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel. Angel reportedly preaches the 'prosperity gospel' and is also the founder of 'Apex World News'.

Zadrozny investigated further:

"To the Wayback! Site looks junky, serves ads. And much of the content is authored by a 'Grace Siwale.' There is a person on Twitter with this name (not linking) and she shares a lot of Apex World News links. She's also deeply religious and a fan of one particular preacher."

Brandy Zadrozny @BrandyZadrozny

She continued:

"And a little Googling shows us that. Angel founded Apex in 2020. Uebert Angel a British-Zimbabwean who preaches the prosperity gospel. ('God wants you to be rich and he'll make it so if you ... give me money?' I don't know just go with it.)"

Zadrozny then took a dig at Rogan for sourcing news from an unverified agency, labeling him a vaccine critic, Ivermectin-loving, friend of the 'Intellectual Dark Web'. Warning Rogan against the hoax news agency, the 41-year old wrote:

"Anyway, @Joerogan. Don't get your news from here."

Zadrozny concluded:

"So, I wouldn't get my news from a so-called prophet's junk news site, but you know who might? Rogan fan, vaccine critic, Ivermectin-loving, friend of the IDW, Chris is a self described financial analyst & founder of a self-help/actualization thingie that's definitely not an MLM."

Joe Rogan had realized the news could be fake

After wrongly accusing the Australian government of trying to prohibit growing one's own food, Joe Rogan asked his producer Jamie Vernon, off camera, to find out more about the legislation. However, Vernon was unable to find anything credible in the search results for 'Outlaw growing food in Australia'.

This led Rogan to realize that the news might be a hoax after all. Unable to hide a sense of disappointment, the UFC color commentator said:

"Yeah, I can’t find it either. Dammit. It better not be fake. It might be fake."

Rogan has found himself at the center of a number of controversies in recent times, including his alleged spread of misinformation with regards to Covid-19.

