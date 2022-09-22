"You don't get to be the greatest of all time just being a normal person" - Joe Rogan recalls conversation he had with Jon Jones in the midst of recent controversies

During a recent episode of his world-famous podcast, Joe Rogan revealed exactly what he told Jon Jones in the midst of past controversies surrounding the former light heavyweight's name.

'Bones' is atop many MMA fans' greatest of all time list. While some don't find him worthy due to drug test failures, it's hard to deny his expertise inside the cage. Throughout the years, he has made it a personal goal to dominate fighters at their own game, solidifying himself as one of the best to ever do it in mixed martial arts.

Discussing the events on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator unveiled what was said to Jon Jones as the fighter was juggling issues in his personal and professional life.

"I had a conversation with Jon when all the sh** was going down with him, and I said, 'Listen dude. You are a wild motherf***er.' And I go, 'And that's the type of dude that becomes the greatest of all time. You don't get to be the greatest of all time just being a normal person.' And I go, 'And that's just who you are. I know you've made mistakes, I know you;ve done stupid sh**, but you're still the greatest motherf***er of all time, you could show the world. Bounce back from this and show the world."

Noise is building up around the 35-year-old and his potential comeback to the UFC. As more and more training footage surfaces, it looks like we may be seeing the well-rounded athlete step foot in the octagon again soon.

Is Jon Jones the greatest of all time?

Despite having his fair share of controversial actions outside the cage, Jon Jones is without a doubt one of the most gifted individuals to compete inside the sport of mixed martial arts.

With the UFC edging towards its 30th birthday, the Albuquerque-native holds multiple records inside the organization. One of those is the youngest ever champion in company history at just 23 years of age. The records for most title wins and the longest unbeaten streak in the UFC are all owned by the Hall-of-Famer.

Alongside his accolades, Jones aims to add himself to the exclusive list of two-division world champions. He is reportedly planning a raid on the heavyweight division some time in the near future.

