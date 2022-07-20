Joe Rogan thinks Johnny Depp "wanted the circus" surrounding Amber Heard trial

Joe Rogan and actor Zachary Levi discussed the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Levi believes the trial shouldn't have taken place in front of the eyes of the world because both Depp and Heard have their own issues to work through.

Rogan, who has voiced his support for Depp throughout, believes it was beneficial for the 59-year-old actor for the trial to be streamed because it created a media "circus" and was important for male victims of domestic abuse:

"I think he wanted the circus because the circus exposes the truth, to get her to talk about stuff on camera. He felt like she would kind of fall apart. are we trying to pretend the jury didn't know how the rest of the world felt?... Do we give up on that? Jurors being influenced by the outside world?"

Johnny Depp was successful in proving defamation against Amber Heard for an op-ed she wrote in 2018.

On June 1, the jury found Amber Heard guilty of all 3 counts of defamation and awarded Johnny Depp a total of $15 million in damages. Heard was also awarded $2 million in her countersuit.

Joe Rogan's reaction to WNBA star Brittney Griner's arrest in Russia

The WNBA world remains on hold as they continue to fight for player Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States. The WNBA player was detained in Russia earlier this year prior to the conflict with Ukraine.

Griner was discovered to be carrying small cans of vape liquid that cointained cannabis oil, a banned substance in Russia. The 31-year-old has pleaded guilty to the charges but has maintained throughout that she didn't mean to pack them in her luggage.

Rogan has given his reaction to Griner's detainment and blames the war between Ukraine and Russia as a major reason for the delay in bringing her home:

“F*ck, that’s horrible. It’s over nothing. It’s like she’s the clearest form of a political prisoner... It’s a publicity thing, they’re showing their big d**k. It’s like f**k you, we’ll just keep your girl and lock her up in a cage, f**k you... I would like them to work this out, but I think it’s part of a bigger problem. The bigger problem is that Russia has invaded Ukraine."

Breanna Stewart @breannastewart It has been 151 days since our friend, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia. It is time for her to come home. @WhiteHouse @potus @vp , we are paying attention and we are counting on you. #WeAreBG It has been 151 days since our friend, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia. It is time for her to come home. @WhiteHouse @potus @vp , we are paying attention and we are counting on you. #WeAreBG

