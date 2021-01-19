John Kavanagh admits he didn't enjoy 'nasty' build-up to McGregor vs Khabib

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh revealed that he could not appreciate the build-up for UFC 229 when his pupil entered the octagon to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship.

The 44-year-old mixed martial arts mentor is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu master and has been the head coach of Straight Blast Gym (SBG) since its foundation in 2001. SBG's most notable student is former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

UFC 229 was marked by a series of infamous episodes involving Khabib and McGregor. The two fighters crossed the line many times in the 'nasty' call-outs ahead of their bout. In an interview with BT Sport, coach Kavanagh admitted that he did not enjoy the personal takes made in advance of the title fight.

"If I am being 100 percent honest as well, like, I like - I love MMA and the sport. I love martial arts. I didn't really... I didn't enjoy the build-up to this [fight between Khabib and McGregor] at all. It was particularly nasty, you know, whatever word you want to use. And I got kind of pulled asunder because I said that the build-up for this fight was all about a kind of revenge, and anger, and hate compared to the build-up for the [Donald] Cerrone fight, which was about love," said coach Kavanagh. "So, we are back to training for the love of it, competing for the love of it, and it is a much better place to be."

Conor McGregor says Khabib has "fake respect out of fear."



Also calls his dad a coward.#UFC229 pic.twitter.com/1wV5AK0HWF — Bryan Fonseca (@BryanFonsecaNY) September 20, 2018

After spending over a year away from the octagon after the defeat to Khabib, McGregor made his return to the UFC fighting Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 2020. But MMA fans did not have too long to appreciate 'The Notorious One' skills since the Cerrone was knocked out in only 40 seconds.

Dan Hardy thinks Dustin Poirier could surprise Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier versus Conor McGregor

Former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy spoke to Sportskeeda about the upcoming lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier that could define a title candidate for the division.

According to Hardy, No. 1 lightweight contender, Poirier could defeat the favorite McGregor if he does not play the Irishman's game.

"Poirier has got to use his footwork. He's got to be on his toes. He's got to cut into McGregor's lead leg (with kicks) and not engage. He's got to see McGregor as a faceless opponent. Poirier can't get drawn into the emotional side of it because then he's going to want to throw hands," considered Hardy. "If he can be strategic and land one or two calf kicks, that can really change McGregor's game. That not only is going to buy him time in the first few minutes, but it will also slow McGregor down, take his mobility away, and take away a lot of the power from his left hand. Then, that's when Poirier can start to put the foot on the gas and start to diversify and attack a bit. And I wouldn't be surprised if he forces McGregor to grapple. I think the physical presence of McGregor is going to be a factor, though."

UFC 257 will happen on January 23 in UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Besides the night's principal attraction between McGregor and Poirier, another lightweight bout between Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker will serve as the co-main event.