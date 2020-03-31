John Kavanagh teases the possibility of Conor McGregor facing Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has teased the MMA world with a cryptic tweet ahead of UFC 249.

'The Notorious One' was last seen inside the Octagon at UFC 246.

Conor McGregor with John Kavanagh

With Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly unable to make it back into the United States of America from his native land of Russia for UFC 249, Dana White and his promotion are looking into further options for Tony Ferguson's opponent for the main event of the pay-per-view.

With Justin Gaethje being tipped as the favorite to replace Khabib, ESPN's Ariel Helwani opened a poll on Twitter, asking if Ferguson should take the Gaethje fight for 18th April or wait for the coronavirus pandemic situation to cool down.

In response to Helwani's poll, John Kavanagh, who also happens to be the coach of Conor McGregor, teased the possibility of a third option for 'El Cucuy'.

John Kavanagh teases a potential return for Conor McGregor against Tony Ferguson

With Khabib Nurmagomedov stuck in Russia, the UFC Lightweight Championship bout scheduled for UFC 249 could end up being called-off, as Justin Gaethje is reportedly in line to replace 'The Eagle' in the main event slot for the pay-per-view.

However, as per Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh cryptic tweet, maybe there is a slight possibility of the Irishman potentially stepping up and challenging Tony Ferguson in what could be one of mixed martial arts' biggest fights of all time.

Here is what Kavanagh replied to Ariel Helwani's recent poll:

maybe there's a third option... — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 31, 2020

What's next for UFC 249?

As of now, it remains to be seen which location the UFC has in mind for their upcoming pay-per-view and what changes are going to be made to the main event of UFC 249.