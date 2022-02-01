John Lineker displays pace and power in new Instagram video ahead of title fight versus Bibiano Fernandes

John Lineker’s knockout power has twice lit up the ONE Championship Circle. He seems confident of sealing a third successive finish when he comes up against ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes in his next bout.

The 31-year-old is less than two weeks away from his first-ever shot at an MMA world title against the longtime divisional king, who he'll meet in the main event of ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, February 11.

Earlier today, the fighter known as ‘Hands of Stone’ took to Instagram to share a short video of him doing some speedwork.

The Brazilian brawler wrote alongside the video:

“Speed training! Final adjustments."

The clip showed the Brazilian's enormous speed and power. It was a clear display of what his compatriot Fernandes can expect when the pair clash inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The fiery video served as John Lineker’s second post aimed at the world champion in as many days. Barely 48-hours earlier, the Parana-born fighter uploaded another post with a caption alluding to their upcoming tilt.

'Hands of Stone' wrote:

“In search of another fatality!! February 11th, Friday, stay tuned!”

He's also previously warned Fernandes that he'll let his fists do the talking when they meet in the Circle.

John Lineker’s journey in ONE so far

The knockout specialist penned a deal with ONE Championship in July 2019, just weeks after he was released from the UFC roster. At ONE: Dawn of Valor in October that year, the Brazilian announced his arrival on the global stage with a unanimous decision win over Muin Gafurov.

‘Hands of Stone’ wasn't entirely pleased with his debut performance, though. He returned to the Circle a year later and scored a KO win over Team Lakay bantamweight star Kevin Belingon.

At ONE on TNT III last year, John Lineker maintained his charge towards the top of the division with a first-round knockout of Troy Worthen.

Meanwhile, Fernandes will be making his first title defense since submitting Belingon at ONE: Century Part II.

The 41-year-old ONE bantamweight world champion is the most successful athlete in the promotion, racking up a record number of title defenses and scoring some memorable wins along the way.

